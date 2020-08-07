1/
Betty Austin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Wilson Austin, age 91, of Richland, and a former resident of Sturgis, passed away late Thursday evening, Aug. 6, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Richland.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Betty Wilson Austin will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the churh. A graveside committal will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in the Aug. 11 edition of the Sturgis Journal.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved