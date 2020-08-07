Betty Austin

Betty Wilson Austin, age 91, of Richland, and a former resident of Sturgis, passed away late Thursday evening, Aug. 6, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Richland.

The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Betty Wilson Austin will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the churh. A graveside committal will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.

Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.

A full obituary will appear in the Aug. 11 edition of the Sturgis Journal.





