Betty Jo Tullos, 84, of Three Rivers, died Sunday at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born June 15, 1936, in Doddsoille, Miss., a daughter of Johnie C. and Margaret C. (Caldwell) Horton.

Resident of St. Joseph County most of her life. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and her family.

On Aug. 15, 1949, she married Sherman L. Tullos Sr. in Louise, Miss. He died Nov. 5, 1995.

She is survived by three daughters, Christine Reichman, Jenny Tullos and Ruby Ann (Daniel) Frye; five sons, Robert, Tomy, Billy Joe (Sharon), John (Rose) and Richard Tullos; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anna elle Critle. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers.

Visitation is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Graveside service and interment will follow at White Pigeon Township Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store