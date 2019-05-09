|
Betty Jane Wallace, age 91, of Three Rivers, and formerly of Centreville, died May 8, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Coldwater, a daughter of George and Myrtle (Raymond) Carpenter. Betty attended school in Bronson. On Jan. 22, 1945, she married George Wallace in San Diego. He preceded her in death Feb. 28, 1996.
Betty retired from Kirsch Company in Sturgis in 1982 after 32 years of service in the packing and assembly departments. She was a longtime owner of trotter and pacer horses and enjoyed attending the race tracks and county fairs. Betty loved sports, especially watching her grandchildren. She was known as the family chef and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, George Terry (Barbara) Wallace of Three Rivers; a daughter, Deborah Yunker of Three Rivers; grandchildren Raymond Strong, Keith Strong, Carrie (Ryan Kramer) Yunker, Danielle (David) Bent and Chad (Elizabeth) Yunker; great-grandchildren Jamaall Black, Mackenzie and Hannah Overton, Gavin, Grayson and Griffynn Bent, and Mason, Marshall and Maddox Yunker; great-great-grandchildren Aydin, Jathaniel and Jake Black; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Myrtle Louise McKinley; a sister-in-law, Irene Carpenter; and four brothers, Raymond, Louis, Wayne and Robert Carpenter.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 p.m.a nd 6-8 p.m. Monday at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville.
Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Bishop Tony Thomas, Christ Temple Church officiating. Interment will follow in Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville. Following burial, friends are invited to join the family at The Local in Centreville, to celebrate Betty's life.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund or St. Joseph County Commission on Aging.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 10, 2019