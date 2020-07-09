1/1
Betty L. Hazen
Betty Lou (Jacob) Hazen, 84, of Brownsburg, Ind.,and formerly of Mendon and Fort Myers, Fla., jumped into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Brownsburg Health Care, where she resided since November 2015.

She was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Caro, to her late parents, Walter and Pauline Jacob. She attended Colon High School and later obtained her GED in Fort Myers in 1972. She married the late Aldon Hazen on July 11, 1953, in Colon. For 40 years, Betty Lou and Aldon lived in Fort Myers, where Betty Lou was a pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and day care teacher for 31 years with St. Michael Lutheran School. Betty Lou and Aldon obtained their pastoral licenses in Fort Myers. They both provided pastoral care along with counseling. Betty Lou and Aldon loved serving the Lord, their family and friends. Aldon preceded Betty Lou in meeting Jesus on July 15, 2006.

Betty Lou is survived by her daughter, Rebekah Marie Henderson and her husband, John, of Brownsburg; her granddaughter Heather Noel (Henderson) Moyer and her husband, Alex, of McCordsville, Ind; her sister Carol Ann Nichols and her husband, Richard, of Colon; and many friends and recipients of her notes and homemade greeting cards.

Cremation has been conducted. A celebration of life service will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Church@Main in Brownsburg, with Pastor Drew Hildenbrand officiating. An interment of ashes will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon.

If desired, memorials may be directed to Church@Main for the Kids@Main program, 1500 E. Main Str. Brownsburg, IN 46112. Online register and condolences may be sent via Matthews Mortuary in Brownsburg at www.matthewsmortuary.com


Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
