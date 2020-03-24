|
Betty Lou Mullins, age 79, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Bryan County Health and Rehab in Richmond Hill, Ga.
She was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Toulouse, Ky., a daughter of the late Estes and Edna (Melton) Stidham.
Betty resided most of her life in Sturgis. On Oct. 10, 1956, she married Danny Mullins in Hazard, Ky. He died Feb. 28, 2002.
Betty owned and operated Hidden Valley Campground in Sturgis for over 25 years. She also had been employed by Sturgis Molded Products and Paramount Furniture Company, both in Sturgis.
She was a member of Captain John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW Auxiliary. For more than 50 years, Betty was an active member of Eagle Lodge #1314 serving as secretary for 32 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling on cruise ships and going to country music concerts and loved time spent with her family and many friends.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Teresa (James Gorthy) Mullins of Richmond Hill, Ga., and Donna (Chris) Perrault of Sturgis; a son, Danny Gordon Mullins of Highland, Utah; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Hafer, Joseph Hafer, Colin Perrault, Dalton Perrault, Jay Perrault, Jarod Eastman, Danielle Mullins and Suzanne Yono; two great-grandchildren, Claire Perrault and Robert Joseph "Bert" Tutsock IV; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Mullins; her parents, Edna and Oran Dellinger and Estes and Dora Stidham; a sister, Phyllis Stevens; and several half-sisters and half-brothers.
Due to the current conditions and limitations of gatherings, services will be held at a later date, to be announced. Interment will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Betty's memory consider , 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 25, 2020