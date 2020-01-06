Home

Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Betty L. Van Wagner

Betty L. Van Wagner Obituary
Betty Lou Van Wagner, 90, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Ind.

Visitation will be held 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home, with viewing one hour prior to service. Cremation will take place after the funeral service and her ashes will be buried at a later date at Brushy Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
