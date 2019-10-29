|
|
Betty Lou Malone, 87, of Shipshewana, Ind., died Oct. 29, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Malone was born Feb.15, 1932, in LaGrange County, Ind., to Zopher and Huldah (Dunkel) Randol.
Living her lifetime in LaGrange County, Betty worked for many years and retired from Kirsch Company in Sturgis. She was a member of Shipshewana United Methodist Church, Goshen Moose Lodge and the former LaGrange Moose Lodge.
On Nov. 21, 1964, she married John R. Malone in LaGrange. He survives in Shipshewana.
Also surviving are two daughters, Linda Carol (Jim) Martin of Kalamazoo and Dawn Sue Hicks of Coldwater; two sons, Randy Allen (Denise) Malone of Grayslake, Ill., and Tim Malone of Sturgis; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Betty in death were her parents; a daughter, Debra Ann Johnson; a son, John Malone Jr.; two sons-in-law, Bruce Gordon Hicks and Ken Johnson; a grandson, Aaron Alan Malone; four sisters, Pauline Pant, Helen Powers, Faye Mains and May Mains; and a brother, Zopher Richard Randol.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. The Rev. Bret Stevens will officiate the services. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Ind. Visitation will take place 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Shipshewana United Methodist Church.?Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 30, 2019