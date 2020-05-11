Home

Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brighton Chapel Church
5415 N. State Road 3
Howe, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Brighton Chapel Church
5415 N. State Road 3
Howe, IN
Betty M. Peters, 86, of Howe, Ind., died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Brighton Chapel Church, 5415 N State Road 3, Howe. Due to social distancing regulations, there will be a limit of 25 people allowed in the church at a time. Burial will take place in Brighton Cemetery, Howe. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 12, 2020
