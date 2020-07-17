Betty M. Finnerman Schlagheck, age 87, passed away peacefully July 16, 2020, at her home in Sturgis.
Born April 26, 1933, to Rudolph and Alma (Miller) Quirin, Betty was a life-long resident of Sturgis, having never lived more than a 2-mile radius from the home in which she was born. On Oct. 25, 1952, she was united in marriage at First Baptist Church in Sturgis, to Jack W. Finnerman, who passed away in 1978. In 1989, Betty and Allen M. Schlagheck were married at First Baptist Church as well. Allen passed away in 2010.
A farm and country girl at heart, she truly embraced and knew the value of hard work, living daily a strong work ethic and adhering to the morals and values of her family's Christian upbringing. She never wanted "city life," but would rather choose to enjoy a drive in the countryside taking in the farms and commenting about the beauty.
A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother ("Old Grandma") and sister, she found her greatest joy in her family. Second was, most likely, her love for playing cards and games with anyone that would join her. She looked forward to playing euchre and bridge every month with four different groups of women, one of which played together for 60-plus years. Most knew better than to try to interrupt that schedule. She was passionate about sewing, crocheting, solitaire, sudoku and crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Each morning, there was a time for her devotionals, and every evening was definitely not to be interrupted during "Jeopardy." First Baptist Church in Sturgis was "her church" her entire life, attending regularly and participating in Ladies Circle, teaching Sundayschool, along with other groups and events.
Graduating from Sturgis High School with the class of 1951, Betty went right to work at Brown (Harvey) Paper Company in Sturgis. A stay-at-home mom until her children were in school, she returned to work at Willer's Shoes (where she worked co-op in high school) until she officially retired at age 75. However, every Monday morning, she could be found at the shoe store filing and fulfilling her self-appointed position as the "returns manager."
Betty is survived by her children, Diana (Todd) Maynard, Phillip (Tammy) Finnerman, and Ann (Wayne) Hoehle; grandchildren Marci (Justin) Harter, Elizabeth (Buddy) Denman, Michael Maynard, Mikayla Hoehle, Turner Hoehle, Samantha Hoehle, Bijou Hoehle and Asia Hoehle; great-grandchildren Landon and Allison Harter, and Dalton Hoehle; her sisters Kathaleen (Kenneth) Studeman and Mary Mettler; her brothers Rudy (Pamela) Quirin and Carl (Judi) Quirin; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Finnerman Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both husbands; and her granddaughter, Valerie Finnerman.
Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and limitation of gatherings, private family services will be held at First Baptist Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Matt Taylor will officiate. Private interment will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to Sturgis Area Community Foundation, 310 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091; or First Baptist Church, 1050 E. Fawn River Road, Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.