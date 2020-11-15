Beulah Bingaman, 91, of Centreville, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at Fairview Nursing Home.
Beulah was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Sturgis, a daughter of Jess and Anna Belle (Krontz) Gay. She attended schools in Sturgis.
On July 29, 1950, she married Alden L. Bingaman Sr. in LaGrange, Ind. He preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2006.
Beulah worked in the kitchen at Fairview Nursing Home for 12 years. She attended Centreville Baptist Church. She truly cherished being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Alden (Sally) Bingaman Jr. of Centreville, Jerry (Phyllis) Bingaman of Burr Oak, Gayla Perry (Tony Prior) of Sturgis and William (Krystal) Bingaman of Three Rivers; grandchildren Jeremy (Melanie) Bingaman, Misty (Justin) Kosmerick, Shane (Loretta) Bingaman, Brian (Jennifer) Bingaman, Tracy (Chris) Speelman, Mary (Jay) Herrman, Jessica (Mike) Dentler, Mark (Sarah) Bingaman, Michelle (Jeromy) Cobb, Leslie (Brandon) Schoolcraft and Bia (Blair) Donat; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Steven Bingaman; a granddaughter, Debbie Jo Bingaman; great-granddaughters Alyssa Speelman and Karly Bingaman; great-great-granddaughter Ava Wood; and siblings Bernard Gay, Joy Mach, Earl Gay and Denny Gay.
Relatives and friends will be received 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor David Peterson of Centreville Baptist Church officiating. Social-distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Interment will occur in Prairie River Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Fairview Nursing Home or Centreville Baptist Church. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.