|
|
Beverly G. Smelker, age 81, of Sturgis, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born March 23, 1938, in Battle Creek, a daughter of Orville and Bernice (Sullivan) Jackson. Beverly graduated from Battle Creek Central High School with the class of 1956. On Nov. 30, 1958, she married Bruce Smelker in Battle Creek. Beverly had worked for Mendon Public Schools for seven years and then at Upjohn Company for 16 years as promotional mailing clerk. She was a Red Cross volunteer, working many blood drives. She was a Youth for Christ volunteer in Sturgis. She enjoyed time "Up North" with her family. She was a talented artist, making cards, knitting, sewing and crocheting.
Beverly is survived by three daughters, Laura (Allen) Walker of Paduka, Ky., Kim (Jim) Deroshia of Sturgis and Rene Coates of Cadillac; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce; a brother, Duane Jackson; and three sisters, Helen Burke, Delores Dull and Barbara Dudgeon.
The family will receive friends noon-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by interment of cremains in Mendon Cemetery. It is suggested memorial contributions be made to American Red Cross, 5640 Venture Court, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 24, 2019