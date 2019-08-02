|
Beverly J. Todd, 65, of Howe, Ind., died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Ind.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at South Milford Church of Christ, Wolcottville, Ind. Burial will take place in the South Milford Cemetery. A viewing will be held 2-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, and an your before the funeral service Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 3, 2019