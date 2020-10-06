Billie Jeanne Harms (nee Petersen) went home to be with our Lord on Oct. 4, 2020, at the age of 87.

A native of Wabeno, Wis., she met her high school sweetheart, Craig Harms, her senior year and they married shortly thereafter.

She was an accomplished pianist, saxophonist and member of the marching band in high school. Their love story grew with a start in Texas while Craig was stationed in the Army, before moving to Milwaukee to begin their family. They were married for 66 years and raised their children in Brookfield, Wis., and Fremont, Ohio, before settling in Sturgis. Some of their fondest memories were spent walleye fishing on Lake Erie and cheering on the Detroit Tigers and Green Bay Packers. She was a woman of faith, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Craig; her brother Duane (Lucille) Petersen and half-sister Sandi (James) Knuth; four children, Scott (Rebecca), Steve (Lori), Gary (Judy) and Diane (Mike) Syer; 14 grandchildren, Emily (Dave), Ben (Sara), Martha, Sam (Michelle), Jack, Julia (Joe), Tessa, Lauren (Zack), Joelle (Collin), Leah (Kirby), Kelsey (Miles), Brett, Michelle and Megan; eight great-grandchildren, Annika, Selina, Weston, Cody, Harrison, Carter, Peyton and Wesley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and younger half-brother. She was deeply loved by her entire family and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends and relatives 11 a.m.-noon Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis. Services celebrating the life of Billie Jeanne Harms will be held at noon Saturday, immediately following visitation, at the church, with the Rev. Calvin J. Kolzow Jr., officiating.

Interment and graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Forest Home Cemetery in Townsend, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 400 South Lakeview Avenue, Sturgis, MI 49091.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store