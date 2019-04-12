|
|
Bonnie C. Koch, age 88, of Flushing, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Flushing. Pastor Cliff Bira will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Rossell Funeral Home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Lutheran World Relief.
Bonnie was born in Kenyon, Minnesota on Aug. 12, 1930, to Walton and Nettie (Ugland) Held.
She married Joseph Donald Koch on June 26, 1954 in Red Wing, Minn.
She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for over 40 years, where she was active in the church choir and an avid quilter through the Ladies Quilting Guild. She enjoyed camping in her younger years, and more recently enjoyed traveling and wintering in Scottsdale, Arizona. Bonnie loved playing bridge, baking, Detroit Tigers baseball, and writing letters to loved ones, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Joelene (Kevin) Pedersen, Bruce (Cheryl) Koch, Carolyn (Marty) Hart, and Joseph Curtis (Traci) Koch; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Robert) Renner; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Wright and Doris Held; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents, Walton and Nettie; and siblings, Ross Held and Joan Haxton.
A special thank you to the caregivers with Comfort Keepers for assisting Bonnie's family with keeping her in her beautiful home.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 13, 2019