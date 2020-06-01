Bonnie Ropp Gray, 74, of Sturgis, died May 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 17, 1945, to Anna (Smucker) and Bill Ropp in Detroit.

Bonnie lived and attended schools in Detroit and then moved with her family to Goshen, Ind., around 1963.

She met Don Gray on Oct. 16, 1971, and they were married nine weeks later on Dec. 24. They were married at LaGrange Church of God in LaGrange, Ind., and spent their married years in LaGrange, Howe and Goshen, Ind., and White Pigeon and they have lived the past 25 years in Sturgis. While in White Pigeon, Don and Bonnie owned and operated a ceramic shop downtown, and Bonnie later had a booth at the flea market in Shipshewana, Ind., for 30 years, selling a variety of things, but best-known for her lipstick.

It is hard to separate who Bonnie is and was apart from Don because they are, and were, inseparable. They were very lovingly always referred to as "Beautiful Bonnie and Big ol' Dumb Don." Together they were foster parents, and their lives always centered around their love for God, their love for each other and their love for people. They were always active in the churches they attended and led youth groups together and many junior high excursions. Bonnie taught all ages of Sunday school and discipleship classes, discipling more than 100 adults. She led Bible studies for women and often wrote out the materials for each participant by hand. She babysat many children and encouraged and mentored many moms, young and old. Bonnie started the Dare to Care program at LaGrange Church of God. She never missed an opportunity to tell someone about Jesus, including the doctors and those who cared for her until the end.

issues throughout her life and was confined to home life for the past three years, tenderly and patiently cared for by Don.

While Bonnie was never able to birth a child of her own, there are countless people honored to call her Mom.

She is survived by Don and their son, Adam (Tina) Gray of Goshen, Ind.; her brother Leonard Ropp and his wife Mary; her sister in-law Sharon Pettifor; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; and her brother, Emerson Ropp.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there are no services planned, and cremation has taken place. There is a Celebration of Life planned for this summer at LaGrange Church of God.

