Bonny C. Sherratt, age 79, of Colon, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.
Bonny was born Aug. 21, 1940, in Renville, Minn., a daughter of the late Harold and Carol (Haug) Berger.
Bonny graduated from Renville High School with the class of 1958. After high school, she attended St. Olaf College and earned a Bachelors of Arts degree, with majors in history and Latin.
On Sept. 2, 1961, Bonny married William Barnett Sherratt VII in Renville.
Bonny taught history and Latin at Penfield High School for four years. She later moved to Colon and worked as a parapro in the kindergarten classroom for 10 years and was the elementary school librarian for 20 years.
Bonny was known as a devoted wife and mother. She loved to read and always could be found with her nose in a book.
Bonny is survived by her husband, William Barnett Sherratt VII of Colon; and her daughter, Myrth (Tom) Condon of Munising.
In addition to her parents, Bonny was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Lewis.
Following Bonny's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial visitation planned at a later date at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Online condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 6, 2020