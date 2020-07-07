1/
Bradley S. Smith
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley S. Smith, age 58, of Colon, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Three Rivers Health.
Bradley was born Jan. 20, 1962, in Sturgis, a son of Howard and Patricia (Henderson) Smith
Bradley is survived by his mother, Patricia Smith, of Sturgis; a sister, Melody Sprowl of Kalamazoo; brothers Mitchell and Marvin Smith of Sturgis; a niece, Sarah Robinson; nephews Doug and Ben Sprowl, and Ian Smith; a great-niece, Lily Robinson; and a great-nephew, Isaac Robinson.
Bradley was preceded in death by his father, Howard Smith.
Cremation has taken place. Amemorial service will be announced at a later date. The family asks any memorial donations be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Memorials may be mailed to Melody Sprowl, PO Box 19495, Kalamazoo, MI 49019.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved