Bradley S. Smith, age 58, of Colon, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Three Rivers Health.

Bradley was born Jan. 20, 1962, in Sturgis, a son of Howard and Patricia (Henderson) Smith

Bradley is survived by his mother, Patricia Smith, of Sturgis; a sister, Melody Sprowl of Kalamazoo; brothers Mitchell and Marvin Smith of Sturgis; a niece, Sarah Robinson; nephews Doug and Ben Sprowl, and Ian Smith; a great-niece, Lily Robinson; and a great-nephew, Isaac Robinson.

Bradley was preceded in death by his father, Howard Smith.

Cremation has taken place. Amemorial service will be announced at a later date. The family asks any memorial donations be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Memorials may be mailed to Melody Sprowl, PO Box 19495, Kalamazoo, MI 49019.

