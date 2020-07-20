The Rev. Brent D. Danielson, 60, of Sturgis, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Stone Crest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tenn.
He was born May 17, 1960, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Donald and Ruby (Marks) Danielson.
On Aug. 23, 1980, he married Patricia Thompson in Wrightsville, Ga.
Brent was pastor at LaGrange Missionary Church. He came to lead the church in 2007.
He previously served churches in Marquette and Constantine, Natchez, Miss., and Texarkana and Slaton, Texas.
He loved to deer-hunt and go hog-hunting in Texas with his friends. He also had a green thumb and liked to plant a garden. He loved to work in his shop, doing woodworking and welding.
Surviving Brent is his wife of almost 40 years, Patricia Danielson of Sturgis; his two daughters, Jennifer Pucel of Marquette and Rebekah Danielson of Angola, Ind.; four grandchildren, Ayden Beaudry, Owen Pucel, Emma Danielson and Weston Mallott; a sister, Glenda (Rod) Schwab of Hampton, Iowa; two brothers, Bruce (Susan) Danielson of Grinnell, Iowa, and Burt (Leanne) Danielson of University Park, Iowa; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy and Hazel Thompson, and a brother-in-law, Bill Thompson, all of Adrian, Ga.; and a dear friend and father figure, Stan Mechling of Constantine.
Funeral services for Pastor Brent will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at LaGrange Missionary Church, 808 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Ind. Pastor Johnny Raber will officiate. A viewing will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind.
In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn at both the visitation and funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to LaGrange Missionary Church, c/o Children's/Teen's Prairie Camp.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.