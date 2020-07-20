1/1
Brent D. Danielson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Rev. Brent D. Danielson, 60, of Sturgis, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Stone Crest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tenn.
He was born May 17, 1960, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Donald and Ruby (Marks) Danielson.
On Aug. 23, 1980, he married Patricia Thompson in Wrightsville, Ga.
Brent was pastor at LaGrange Missionary Church. He came to lead the church in 2007.
He previously served churches in Marquette and Constantine, Natchez, Miss., and Texarkana and Slaton, Texas.
He loved to deer-hunt and go hog-hunting in Texas with his friends. He also had a green thumb and liked to plant a garden. He loved to work in his shop, doing woodworking and welding.
Surviving Brent is his wife of almost 40 years, Patricia Danielson of Sturgis; his two daughters, Jennifer Pucel of Marquette and Rebekah Danielson of Angola, Ind.; four grandchildren, Ayden Beaudry, Owen Pucel, Emma Danielson and Weston Mallott; a sister, Glenda (Rod) Schwab of Hampton, Iowa; two brothers, Bruce (Susan) Danielson of Grinnell, Iowa, and Burt (Leanne) Danielson of University Park, Iowa; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy and Hazel Thompson, and a brother-in-law, Bill Thompson, all of Adrian, Ga.; and a dear friend and father figure, Stan Mechling of Constantine.
Funeral services for Pastor Brent will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at LaGrange Missionary Church, 808 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Ind. Pastor Johnny Raber will officiate. A viewing will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind.
In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn at both the visitation and funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to LaGrange Missionary Church, c/o Children's/Teen's Prairie Camp.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frurip-May Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved