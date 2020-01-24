|
Brent Douglas Mynhier passed away unexpectedly Jan. 6, 2020, at his home in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.
He was born Nov. 19, 1959, a son of Sharon Tefft Mynhier, Bronson and LD Mynhier of New Hampshire.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughter Haley Kowalski, son Ryan Mynhier and grandchildren Brooklyn and Coleson; brother Brad; aunts Dottie Bressler and Dirinda Maddy; uncle Dennis Brauker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Brent's life will take place 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1, 2020, at American Legion in Bronson.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 25, 2020