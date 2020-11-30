Brian Allen Gales, age 48, of Mendon, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
He was born April 6, 1972, in Sturgis, a son of Daniel Lee and Renda Lou (Collins) Gales. He graduated from Colon High School in 1990 and attended Glen Oaks Community College. He worked at Luttmann Precision Mold in Sturgis for 15 years and currently was employed at Denzo in Battle Creek.
Brian was an active member of the Mendon community. He was a member of Mendon Sports Boosters, coached Little League baseball, Rocket football and girls' softball. He was a member of Mendon Fire Department, where he served as training officer. He was a member of Mendon Village Council, served on the Downtown Development Authority and played Santa for the annual kids' day at the village hall. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He enjoyed all sports, always attending Mendon High School sporting events and was an avid U-of-M football fan.
On June 17, 1995, Brian married Tina Lea Haynes in Mendon. She survives, along with four children, Jessica (Steve) Young of Milwaukee, Alexa (Joel) Smith of Union City, Joseph (Jalynne Dobrowolski) Gales of Three Rivers and Jenna (Joseph LeSueur) Gales of Mendon; his parents, Daniel and Renda Gales, of Colon; brothers Daniel (Jacqueline) Gales Jr. of Bronson and Steven (Donald Bourisaw) Gales of Kalamazoo; a sister, Melissa Gales of Sturgis; several nieces and nephews; and three grand-dogs, Macy, Buddy and Remington.
Visitation will take place 3-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, where masks and social-distancing is required. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Roger Walterhouse officiating, and will be limited to 25 immediate family members. A recording of the service will be uploaded to the funeral home website later in the day. A silent procession by Mendon Fire Department will follow the ceremony. It will pass through the high school parking lot,where friends are encouraged to gather at approximately noon.
It is suggested that memorial donations be directed to Mendon Fire Department. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com