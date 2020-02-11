Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Brian K. Pierucki


1956 - 2020
Brian K. Pierucki Obituary
Brian Keith Pierucki, age 63, of Jackson, and a former resident of Sturgis, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 29, 1956, in Sturgis, a son of W. Carl and Ella (Stage) Pierucki.
Brian resided in Jackson for the past 25 years. His early life was spent in Sturgis.
He married Linda Sunkle in Jackson. She preceded him in death.
Brian was a vagabond of the world, traveling to all 50 states, mostly by way of hitchhiking.
He is survived by his mother, Ella Pierucki of Sturgis; a sister, Jane (Rodney) Stahl of Sturgis; two brothers,: Bradley Pierucki and his companion, Darrell Louks, of Reed City, and Robert (Dawn) Pierucki of Centreville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and his wife.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Brian K. Pierucki will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Father Evelio Ramirez of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis will officiate. A graveside committal of the ashes will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
