Brooke O. Anderson


1976 - 2019
Brooke O. Anderson Obituary
Brooke O. Anderson, 43, of Fort Wayne, Ind., died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice NE in Fort Wayne.

She was born July 17, 1976, to Glendon and Melinda (Post) Lambright.

Brooke spent her earlier years in LaGrange and was a 1994 graduate of Lakeland High School. She worked in food service at the Fort Wayne Memorial Coliseum.

Surviving Brooke is her father, Glendon Lambright of Arrowhead Lake, Hudson, Ind.; a son, Blake Lee of Sturgis; her maternal grandmother, Carol Post of Woodland Park, Colo.; her siblings, Justin (Julie) Lambright of Sturgis, Brandon Lambright of LaGrange, Ind., Koledon Lambright of Sacramento, Heather (Mark) Shaver of Rome City, Ind., and Patrick "Shawn" Gonser of Wolcottville, Ind.

Brooke was preceded in death by her mother, Melinda Lambright.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, with Pastor Vicki Oldenburg officiating the services. There will be visitation 1 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the Elijah Haven or (SPA) Spiritual & Personal Adjustments Women's Ministry Homes, 23221 Old U.S 20. East, Elkhart, IN 46516.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
