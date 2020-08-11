1/1
Bruce J. Gallup
1949 - 2020
Reverend Bruce John Gallup, 70, of Fredericksburg, Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Bruce was born Dec. 16, 1949, in Sturgis, to Robert and Jean Gallup. He graduated from Mitchell High School in South Dakota, Houghton College in New York and Gordon Conwell Seminary in Massachusetts. He served as a pastor with the United Methodist Church. He taught philosophy, ethics and critical thinking at Kings College in Wilkes Barre, Pa.
Bruce married his best friend, Sarah Linton, on Jan. 27, 1973, in Vernon, N.Y. Their marriage produced three daughters, Abigail, Katherine and Alicia.
Bruce enjoyed baseball, golf, teaching, preaching, politics and playing with his grandchildren. He sought to follow Jesus.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sarah, and his three daughters and their spouses. He was well-loved by his seven grandchildren. He also is survived by his parents; and his three sisters, Stephanie Mondello, Luralee Poulsen, Shari-Beth Goldman.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
