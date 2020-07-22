1/1
Bruce O. Luck
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Olin Luck, 67, of Kalkaska, passed away July 21, 2020, in Traverse City.
He was born Sept. 23, 1952, to the late Arnold and Helen (Roddy) Luck in Sturgis. Bruce was not a stranger to hard work, having worked most of his life for Grumman Olson and American Axle. After retirement, Bruce moved to Kalkaska to appreciate what nature had to offer. He loved being outside, working on his garden and with his flowers. Bruce enjoyed entertaining loved ones and friends, and had the ability cook anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed.
Bruce will lovingly be remembered by his children, Kristen (Eric) Ruckert and Christopher (PJ) Luck, stepson David Abner, grandchildren Connor, Ethan, Tyler, Haylee, Alissa, Justice, Layla and Bruce, great-grandchild Cohen, siblings John (Patsy), twin brothers Brian and Dennis and his best pals Pete and Austin his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his his parents, brothers Richard and Michael and infant son Keith.
A private family will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalkaska Funeral & Cremation Services
152 S. Cedar
Kalkaska, MI 49646
231-258-3346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kalkaska Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved