Bruce Olin Luck, 67, of Kalkaska, passed away July 21, 2020, in Traverse City.

He was born Sept. 23, 1952, to the late Arnold and Helen (Roddy) Luck in Sturgis. Bruce was not a stranger to hard work, having worked most of his life for Grumman Olson and American Axle. After retirement, Bruce moved to Kalkaska to appreciate what nature had to offer. He loved being outside, working on his garden and with his flowers. Bruce enjoyed entertaining loved ones and friends, and had the ability cook anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed.

Bruce will lovingly be remembered by his children, Kristen (Eric) Ruckert and Christopher (PJ) Luck, stepson David Abner, grandchildren Connor, Ethan, Tyler, Haylee, Alissa, Justice, Layla and Bruce, great-grandchild Cohen, siblings John (Patsy), twin brothers Brian and Dennis and his best pals Pete and Austin his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his his parents, brothers Richard and Michael and infant son Keith.

A private family will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.









