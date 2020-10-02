1/1
Bryan J. Van Skike
1927 - 2020
Bryan Junior Van Skike, 92, died Sept. 24, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis, where he had resided for the past year.
Bryan was born Oct. 25, 1927, in Holliday, Mo. He married Nehemiah (Nickie) Holst, and they were married for 26 years. Following her death in 1974, he married Patricia J. Clemens, the widowed wife of his friend, Richard. The families had known one another for many years, and Bryan and Pat were a comfort to one another for the past 46 years, residing in Charlotte, until declining health brought them back to Sturgis last year.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Pat, and Nickie's children: Brynda (David) Filkins, Penny (Garth, deceased) Pickett, Nathan (Kathy) Van Skike, all of Charlotte; and Pat's children, whom he considered his own: Linda (Larry) Hahn, Mary (Don) Houser, Katie Clemens, all of Sturgis, in addition to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and others who loved him well.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, in Charlotte, Mich. A full obituary may be found online at
burkhead-green-kilgo.com. The family expresses appreciation to Thurston Woods for the wonderful care that Bryan received.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
