Buddy J. Mullins
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Buddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buddy J. Mullins, 31, of Constantine, died June 10, 2020.
He was born Sept. 11, 1988, to Kathy Ball.
He was an amazing husband, father, son and brother. He made an impact on everyone's life that he ever met. He was a graduate of West Noble High School.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Mullins; children Aliyah James, Natalie Craig and Michael Mullins; stepchildren Abigail, Jayden and Paige Lowrey; a brother, Matt (Viviana) Suarez; a brother-in-law, Mitch Craig; his mother, Kathy Gow; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held July 11, 2020, at a family member's home.
Arrangements are by Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved