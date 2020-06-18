Buddy J. Mullins, 31, of Constantine, died June 10, 2020.

He was born Sept. 11, 1988, to Kathy Ball.

He was an amazing husband, father, son and brother. He made an impact on everyone's life that he ever met. He was a graduate of West Noble High School.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Mullins; children Aliyah James, Natalie Craig and Michael Mullins; stepchildren Abigail, Jayden and Paige Lowrey; a brother, Matt (Viviana) Suarez; a brother-in-law, Mitch Craig; his mother, Kathy Gow; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held July 11, 2020, at a family member's home.

Arrangements are by Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon.

