C. Henry Miller, 87, of White Pigeon, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness.
He was born May 14, 1932, in White Pigeon, a half-mile from where he died, the son of Carl and Hilda (Doerr) Miller.
Henry lived all his life in White Pigeon and graduated from White Pigeon High School in 1949. He was a farmer, school bus driver and transportation supervisor for White Pigeon schools. He was the oldest living member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in White Pigeon and served on the building committee to build the new church in 1954. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, an avid Notre Dame fan of all sports and a season ticket-holder for men's basketball. He was a student coach and band booster for White Pigeons schools. Most important to Henry was attending all of his family events.
On Nov. 3, 1951, he married Mary Louanne Drew at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She died March 18, 2017.
Surviving are his children Steve (Beckie) Miller of Vicksburg, Patty Miller of Boulder, Colo., David (Sherry) Miller of Elkhart, Ind., and Tim Miller of Constantine; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Randi) Miller of White Pigeon; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, John; and a daughter-in-law, Troya.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon, with the Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Evelio Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 29, 2020