Carol Ann (Yoder) Borkholder, age 71, of rural Sturgis, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 30, 1948, near Colon, a daughter of Virgil and Magdalena (Hochstedler) Yoder. On Sept. 19, 1968, she married Kenneth H. Borkholder in Colon.
Carol Ann is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters Magdalena (Marvin) Bontrager and Heather Sue (Christy) Helmuth both of Sturgis, and Holly Ann (Owen) Miller of Burr Oak; sons Jimmy of Sturgis, John David of Centreville, Dean Lee of Bronson and Joshua Charles of South Carolina; 20 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Phillip (Esther) Yoder of Burr Oak, and Orlis (Marietta) Yoder and Virgil (Esther) Yoder, both of Mendon; sisters Amanda (Ervin) Hostetler of Sturgis, Marilyn (Dennis) Schlabach of LaGrange and Gloria (Ezra) Eicher of Colon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and by a son, Mark Andrew Borkholder.
The family will receive friends after 2 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday at Community Youth Center, 59321 Nottawa Road, Centreville. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at C.Y.C., with Amish Home Ministry officiating. Burial will be in Old Amish Cemetery on Truckenmiller Road.
Assistance was provided by Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon. Condolences will be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.