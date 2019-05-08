|
|
Carol Anne "Nama" Olds, age 82, of Sturgis, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 22, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Carol "Nama" Olds will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Jeanne Garza will officiate.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Carol's memory consider First United Methodist Church 200 Pleasant Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091; Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Portage, MI 49024; or Care and Assist, 1107 W. Broadway, Three Rivers, MI 49093.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 9, 2019