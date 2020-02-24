|
|
Carol J. Fair, age 95, of Centreville, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 16, 1924, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Samuel L. and Rhea (Arver) Cook.
Carol was a lifelong resident of the Sturgis and Centreville areas and a graduate of Sturgis High School in 1942.
On Jan. 8, 1943, she married Robert L. Fair in Sturgis. He preceded her in death May 6, 2010.
Carol was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.
She was a charter member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Centreville.
Carol enjoyed playing cards, reading and flower gardening. What she cherished most was time spent with her family.
She is survived by a son, Robert (Deborah) Fair of Sturgis; a daughter, Patricia (James) Wragg of Centreville; five grandchildren, Lori (Steve) Barczak of Centreville, Thomas (Stephanie) McNamara IV of Portage, Matthew (Michelle) McNamara of Centreville, Jennifer Graham of Grand Rapids and Amy (Michael) Lee of Middlebury, Ind.; 15 great-grandchildren, Alex Milliman, Thomas McNamara V, Zach Milliman, Steven Fair, Jake Milliman, Tim Graham, Peter Fair, Shawn McNamara, Gavin McNamara, Bradley McNamara, Jack Graham, Sam Lavalle, Abby McNamara, Zach Lee and Molly Lee; a sister, Virginia (Scott) Brown of Sturgis; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Dick) Morris of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; an infant daughter, Mary Sue Fair; and a sister, Elsie Blanchard.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. today at Eley Funeral Home, Centreville, with a Rosary service being recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Clare Catholic Church, Centreville, with Fr. R. Mathias, MSFS officiating. Interment will follow in Toby Cemetery in Burr Oak Township.
Memorial contributions may be given in Carol's honor to the St. Clare Catholic Church building fund or to Three Rivers Hospice.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 25, 2020