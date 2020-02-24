Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville - Centreville
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI 49032
(269) 467-4115
For more information about
Carol Fair
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Eley Funeral Home
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:30 PM
Eley Funeral Home
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
Centreville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Fair


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Fair Obituary
Carol J. Fair, age 95, of Centreville, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 16, 1924, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Samuel L. and Rhea (Arver) Cook.
Carol was a lifelong resident of the Sturgis and Centreville areas and a graduate of Sturgis High School in 1942.
On Jan. 8, 1943, she married Robert L. Fair in Sturgis. He preceded her in death May 6, 2010.
Carol was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.
She was a charter member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Centreville.
Carol enjoyed playing cards, reading and flower gardening. What she cherished most was time spent with her family.
She is survived by a son, Robert (Deborah) Fair of Sturgis; a daughter, Patricia (James) Wragg of Centreville; five grandchildren, Lori (Steve) Barczak of Centreville, Thomas (Stephanie) McNamara IV of Portage, Matthew (Michelle) McNamara of Centreville, Jennifer Graham of Grand Rapids and Amy (Michael) Lee of Middlebury, Ind.; 15 great-grandchildren, Alex Milliman, Thomas McNamara V, Zach Milliman, Steven Fair, Jake Milliman, Tim Graham, Peter Fair, Shawn McNamara, Gavin McNamara, Bradley McNamara, Jack Graham, Sam Lavalle, Abby McNamara, Zach Lee and Molly Lee; a sister, Virginia (Scott) Brown of Sturgis; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Dick) Morris of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; an infant daughter, Mary Sue Fair; and a sister, Elsie Blanchard.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. today at Eley Funeral Home, Centreville, with a Rosary service being recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Clare Catholic Church, Centreville, with Fr. R. Mathias, MSFS officiating. Interment will follow in Toby Cemetery in Burr Oak Township.
Memorial contributions may be given in Carol's honor to the St. Clare Catholic Church building fund or to Three Rivers Hospice.
Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -