Carol Louise Johnson, 73, of Mongo, Ind., died Oct. 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Visitation will take place Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 1 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m., at Mongo United Methodist Church, 3255 N SR 3, Howe, Ind. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at visitation and services. Burial will take place privately at a later date in Mongo Cemetery. Online: www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.