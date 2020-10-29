1/
Carol L. Johnson
Carol Louise Johnson, 73, of Mongo, Ind., died Oct. 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Visitation will take place Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 1 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m., at Mongo United Methodist Church, 3255 N SR 3, Howe, Ind. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at visitation and services. Burial will take place privately at a later date in Mongo Cemetery. Online: www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
