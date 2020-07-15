Carol Marie Oakes, 74, of Tekonsha, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
According to Carol's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Carol was born on October 16, 1945 at Bixby Hospital in Adrian, MI. She moved to Sturgis in 1959. She began working at Kirsch Co. in 1969. She married Edward E. Oakes on Jan. 15, 1972 in Edwardsburg, MI. He preceded her in death, Oct. 31, 2010; Also, three beloved fur-babies, "Moochie," "Apache' Thunder Paws," and "Shu-Shu."
Ed and Carol had a vacation home in Thompsonville, Michigan, which she loved. Carol liked to fish, crochet, sew, and spend time with her family. Her family was her everything.
Carol is survived by two children: a daughter, Shannon (Oakes) Eishen and husband Jerry, and three children, Mandi R. Pyke, Marissa L. Eishen, and Rachel Marie Louise Eishen, all of Tekonsha, MI; and a son, Paul E. Oakes, and two children, Haylee K. Oakes and Kayla R. Oakes, all of Sturgis, MI. She also leaves behind one special person, who was like a son, Richard Levitz of Sturgis, MI
She leaves behind many close, and loved as family, friends: Ms. Linda Streeter of Centreville, MI, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis (Helen) Baker and family of Sturgis, MI, Mr. and Mrs. Keith (Bev) Schrader of Three Rivers, MI, Mrs. Gerardo (Mary) Sanchez and family of Thompsonville, MI, Mr. and Mrs. Jim (Denise) Pierce and family of Interlochen, MI, Ms. Deb Queen of Interlochen, MI, Mr. and Mrs. Steven (Diane) Ryan, Jr. and families of Monroe, GA and Mr. Lowell "Uncle Rusty" Ryan of Congress, AZ.
Donations can be made to the family.
Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com
to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.