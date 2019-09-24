|
Carole Ann Minger, age 82, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village.
She was born May 5, 1937, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Gerald Ray and Wilma May (Fieberkorn) Carper.
Carole had been a resident of the Sturgis and Bronson area all her life and had been employed at Kirsch Company for many years.
On May 5, 1956, she married Fred H. Minger at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. He preceded her in death Aug. 28, 2002.
Carole enjoyed going to garage sales, playing cards with family and friends, collecting cookbooks, making Swedish weave afghans and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Jean) Minger of Portage and Mitchell (Lynda) Minger of Stockbridge; a daughter, Michelle Minger of Sturgis; four grandchildren, Shawn, Samantha, Kenny and Aubree; four great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Lucy, Amelia and Dahlia; two step-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Curtis; and a step-great-grandchild, Olivia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Roger Carper.
The family will receive friends and relatives 5-8 p.m. Friday and noon-1 p.m. Saturday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis.
Services celebrating the life of Carole Ann Minger will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kurt Kehlmann of St. John's Lutheran Church officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to . Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 25, 2019