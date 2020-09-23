Caroline V. (Schwartz) Bivvins, age 87, of Colon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home.

Caroline was born June 24, 1933, in Monroe, Ind., a daughter of the late Samuel L. and Anne (Eicher) Schwartz.

Caroline had lived in Indiana early in life, moving to Michigan in 1962.

On Oct. 26, 1952, she married Melvin B. Schwartz. He preceded her in death Jan. 10, 1996.

On Aug. 10, 1997, she married Olin A. Bivvins, and he preceded her in death May 29, 2006.

Caroline was a homemaker, enjoyed sewing and was a member of New Beginnings Church of Sturgis.

She is survived by her children, Edward (Sharon) Schwartz of Centreville, Carol Baker of Colon, Chery (Stan) Crippin of Three Rivers, Brenda Whickey of Sturgis, Ron (Karon) Schwartz of Morley, Lennie Schwartz of Colon, Valerie (John) McCartney of Colon and Kip (Linda) Schwartz of Colon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin Schwartz of Berne, Ind., Ben Schwartz of Monroe, Ind., and LaVerne Schwartz of Grabill, Ind.; a sister, Edna (Ernest) Troyer of Monroe, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Church. Funeral services celebrating the life of Caroline V. Bivvins will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, with Pastor Randy Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery in Findley.

If desired, memorials may be made in memory of Caroline to New Beginnings Church. Envelopes are available at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon or at the church the day of the service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store