1/1
Caroline V. Bivvins
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline V. (Schwartz) Bivvins, age 87, of Colon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home.
Caroline was born June 24, 1933, in Monroe, Ind., a daughter of the late Samuel L. and Anne (Eicher) Schwartz.
Caroline had lived in Indiana early in life, moving to Michigan in 1962.
On Oct. 26, 1952, she married Melvin B. Schwartz. He preceded her in death Jan. 10, 1996.
On Aug. 10, 1997, she married Olin A. Bivvins, and he preceded her in death May 29, 2006.
Caroline was a homemaker, enjoyed sewing and was a member of New Beginnings Church of Sturgis.
She is survived by her children, Edward (Sharon) Schwartz of Centreville, Carol Baker of Colon, Chery (Stan) Crippin of Three Rivers, Brenda Whickey of Sturgis, Ron (Karon) Schwartz of Morley, Lennie Schwartz of Colon, Valerie (John) McCartney of Colon and Kip (Linda) Schwartz of Colon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin Schwartz of Berne, Ind., Ben Schwartz of Monroe, Ind., and LaVerne Schwartz of Grabill, Ind.; a sister, Edna (Ernest) Troyer of Monroe, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Church. Funeral services celebrating the life of Caroline V. Bivvins will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, with Pastor Randy Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery in Findley.
If desired, memorials may be made in memory of Caroline to New Beginnings Church. Envelopes are available at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon or at the church the day of the service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schipper Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved