|
|
Carolyn Armeta Bupp, age 77, of Laredo, Mo., and a former longtime Sturgis resident, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Constantine.
She was born July 2, 1942, in Lenoir, N.C., a daughter of the late John and Gladys (Sweeney) Garden.
Carolyn had resided in Missouri for the past three years. Most of her life was lived in the Sturgis area, where she was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1960.
On Feb. 8, 1964, she married Ernest E. Bupp in Sturgis. He preceded her in death Aug. 22, 1987.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting blankets and playing bingo and cards with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son,: Brian (Melanie) Bupp; seven grandchildren, Shelley (Tim) Price, Jenny Bupp, Warren Bupp, Shawana (Wayne) Berry, Andrew Barnett, Brandon (Kayla) Barnett and Christy Barnett; 14 great-grandchildren, Samuel, Gabriel, Shane, Sophia, Kaylee, Wyatt, Addison, McKenzie, Nevaeh, Zoie, Toni Yarbough, Amber, T.J. and Rebecca; several great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a sister, Patricia Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Willie Garden; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Berry.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Carolyn Armeta Bupp will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A graveside committal will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Ind.
Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated, c/o Brian Bupp, to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 1, 2019