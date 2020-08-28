Carolyn J. Adams age 77 of Baldwin, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital surrounded by her family.
Carolyn was born on September 11, 1942 in Columbia, Indiana, a daughter to the late Elwin Bauder and Mable (Schuman) Yocom.
Carolyn graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1960.
On November 24, 1972 Carolyn married Bob Adams in Colon, Michigan. Bob would precede her in death on February 14, 2018.
Carolyn was known for her exceptional care of others. She dearly enjoyed being a foster parent and raising those that weren't hers.
Carolyn is survived by her Children: Jessica, Rachael, Sarah, Shaunta, Linda, and Ambrosia, her sister Marilyn Saxman, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Besides her parents Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Bob Adams, an infant son, and her sister Maxine Poponos.
The Adams family will receive friends and family from 12-2 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Schipper Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the viewing and begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be directed to the Adams Family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Thoughts and tokens of sympathy can be left at schipperfuneralhome.com.