1/1
Carolyn J. Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn J. Adams age 77 of Baldwin, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital surrounded by her family.

Carolyn was born on September 11, 1942 in Columbia, Indiana, a daughter to the late Elwin Bauder and Mable (Schuman) Yocom.

Carolyn graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1960.

On November 24, 1972 Carolyn married Bob Adams in Colon, Michigan. Bob would precede her in death on February 14, 2018.

Carolyn was known for her exceptional care of others. She dearly enjoyed being a foster parent and raising those that weren't hers.

Carolyn is survived by her Children: Jessica, Rachael, Sarah, Shaunta, Linda, and Ambrosia, her sister Marilyn Saxman, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Besides her parents Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Bob Adams, an infant son, and her sister Maxine Poponos.

The Adams family will receive friends and family from 12-2 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Schipper Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the viewing and begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be directed to the Adams Family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Thoughts and tokens of sympathy can be left at schipperfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schipper Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved