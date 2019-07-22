|
Carolyn J. Eckert, age 74, of Burr Oak, passed away Sunday evening, July 21, 2019, at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
She was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Three Rivers, a daughter of the late William Phillip and Bernice (Parker) Clark.Carolyn resided most of her life in the Burr Oak area. On Nov. 8, 1968, she married Theodore C. Eckert at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak. He preceded her in death Jan. 15, 2018.
She retired from Walmart in Sturgis. Prior to joining Walmart, she had worked for several years at Kirsch Company in Sturgis.
Carolyn was a longtime active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak, where she was instrumental in establishing and growing the food pantry for Burr Oak.
Carolyn enjoyed playing bingo and spoiling her grandchildren. She earned the nickname Candy Grandma from her grandchildren, Casey and Riley Eckert. She kept a giant bowl of candy at all times for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Robert (Angela) Eckert of White Pigeon and Brad (Shawn) Eckert of Burr Oak; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Corey Eckert; and a brother, Phillip "Shorty" Clark.
The family would like to express special thanks to Phillip and Hunter Eckert for the devotion and love they showed to Carolyn in life and death.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak. Funeral services celebrating the life of Carolyn J. Eckert will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. The Rev. Kurt Kuhlmann will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Eckert's memory consider St. John's Lutheran Church, 218 W. Main St., Burr Oak, MI 49030.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 23, 2019