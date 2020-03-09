|
|
Carolyn Sue Comstock, 71, passed away March 6, 2020, at her home in White Pigeon.
She was born June 13, 1948, in Anniston, Ala.
On June 28, 1986, she married Rickie Comstock. He survives, along with her two children, Anthony (Angie) Montgomery and Belinda (John) Garrett; three stepchildren, Lisa, Kari and Troy; 16 grandchildren; 13-great grandchildren; and two siblings, Donna (Don) Phillips and Tony Childers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Childers and Ruby (Hodge) Balde; and a son, Billy Montgomery.
Carolyn was a very loving, compassionate and caring women. She had a giving heart and would do anything for anyone. She also was a member of American Legion.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to Riley's Children's Hospital.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 10, 2020