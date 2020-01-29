|
Catherine E. Cundiff, 65, of Howe, Ind., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Cundiff was born Jan. 12, 1955, in Columbia, Mo., to Robert E. and Joseada A. (Clark) Stahl.
Living for many years in the Howe area, she had worked for 17 years at Walmart in Sturgis. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, spending time with her grandchildren and usually could be found by the pool, tanning.
On Dec. 30, 1978, in Sturgis, she married Timothy C. Cundiff. He survives in Howe.
Also surviving is her mother, Joseada (Gary) Summey of Fort Myers, Fla.; four sons, Jason D. (Patricia) Sanford of LaGrange, Chad E. (Lenora) Sanford of Kendallville, Shane T. (Misty) Cundiff of Howe and Ryan G. (Stephanie) Cundiff of LaGrange; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Sheryl Stahl and Shannon Stahl, both of Fort Myers; and three brothers, Robert (Jean) Stahl of Sturgis, Steve (Sherry) Gouker of Fort Myers and Brian Summey of Orlando, Fla.
Preceding her in death were her father and stepmother, Robert and Lorna Stahl; and a sister, Michelle Jarrett.
A memorial visitation will take place beginning at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, and continuing until the memorial service begins at 2 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. Pastor David Howe will officiate the service.
Memorial contributions may be given in Cathy's honor to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 30, 2020