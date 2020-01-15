|
Mrs. Catherine Louise (Stump) Roberts, age 80, of Constantine, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Three Rivers Health, surrounded by her loving family.
Catherine was born April 28, 1939, in Constantine, a daughter of the late Samuel and Marian (Kindig) Stump.
Mrs. Roberts graduated from Constantine High School in 1957. On May 30, 1958, Catherine was united in marriage to Mr. Arthur G. "Sam" Roberts Jr.
Catherine worked as a paraprofessional for Little Chiefs Village School for more than 12 years, where she made many lasting friendships. She enjoyed camping with family, playing games, reading, going out to eat, flea markets and her monthly lunch dates with family. Above all, Catherine truly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all close friends. She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church of Centreville.
Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Renee Granzotto; and a brother, Clarence "Butch" Stump.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband Arthur G. "Sam" Roberts Jr.; two daughters, Angela (David) Beegle and Molly (James) Kochan; two sons, Mark (Lanette) Roberts and Arthur (Jenni) Roberts III; son-in-law Francis Granzotto; three siblings, Doris Easterday, Bette (Paul) Lucas and Bob Stump; a sister-in-law, Virginia Stump; grandchildren Muriah (Erik) Gonzalez, Anthony (Holly) Granzotto, Kristina McLaughlin, Jared McClain, Zachary McClain, Elijah Beegle, Noah Beegle, Alizah Beegle, Alyssa Madlem, Arthur Roberts IV, Carson Roberts and Addison Roberts; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Hohner Funeral Home in Three Rivers. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Anderson officiating. Interment will be held at Moorepark Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Catherine's memory may be directed to . Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 16, 2020