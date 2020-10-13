Cathy Hopkins, age 66, a lifetime Sturgis resident passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Sturgis, a daughter to the late Eugene and Dorothy (Darby) Ripple.
On May 19, 1973, she married Doug Hopkins in Sturgis.
Cathy had worked many years for Michiana Container, Murphy Oil and St. Joseph County Transportation Authority.
She was an active member of FAFSOM, (Friends and Family Supporting Our Military), past president of Centreville Lions Club, was active in her church in the past and a volunteer for numerous organizations.
She was a true animal lover, showed horses, was a National Award Winner with one of her classic cars, and loved to drag race cars, where she often had the fastest car but wasn't so good with the light.
The family would like to thank everyone, especially Dana and Danielle from Elara Caring Hospice, for such wonderful compassion and care.
Surviving are her husband, Doug; a son, Jason (Amber) Hopkins of Sturgis; grandchildren Taylor and Macy Hopkins; bonus grandchildren Mackenzie, Braedyn and Emyrson Claar; brother-in-law Bruce Hopkins; and sisters-in-law Gwen (Bob) Kryder and Susan (Tom) Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Julie Ripple; and a brother-in-law, David Hopkins.
The family will receive friends and relatives 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and no religious services will be held.
Memorial donations may be directed to Elara Caring, 6120 Stadium Drive, Ste. 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49009; or St. Joseph County Animal Control, 652 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.