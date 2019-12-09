|
|
Celia A. "Sally" Jones, age 86, of Bronson, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater,.
She was born Nov. 12, 1933, in Burr Oak Township, a daughter of the late Anson Richmond and Sylvia Viola (Sutton) Brown.
Sally had resided in the Sturgis and Bronson area her entire life and spent the last 47 years at her current residence.
On Nov. 18, 1951, she married William E. Jones in Clear Lake, Ind. He died April 4, 2019.
Sally was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was caring for her family. Her grandchildren will forever miss her always being in attendance at their many activities.
She was a member ofCommunity Christ Church in Coldwater.
Sally enjoyed canning, gardening and sharing with others. One of her favorite things to can was grape juice, which she gave to her church to be used for communion. Sally had taught Sunday school and she loved watching Western movies and the RFD-TV channel with her husband. Some of Sally's favorites foods were mushrooms and venison tenderloin and fried green tomatoes.
She is survived by her children, Randy and Pamela Jones, Dinah Bauman and Tamara and Wendall Smallwood, all of Bronson; grandchildren Chynna Bauman, Ashley and Matthew Quirin, Drew Bauman and Dustin Smallwood and Bailee Bates; a great-grandson, Chase Beier; step-grandchildren Catherine Fee, Dylan and Samantha Hall and Conner Smallwood; sisters Margaret Bellaire, Berta Miller and Joanne Bauman, all of Sturgis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, William "Billy" Jones; sisters Doris Boocher, Alice Brock, Beulah Sperry and Patricia Merriman; and brothers Anson Brown Jr., Orin Brown and Clayton Brown.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral service celebrating the life of Celia A. "Sally" Jones will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A graveside committal will follow the service at Woodruff Cemetery in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated, c/o Dinah Bauman, 1248 Sielkens Rd., Bronson, MI 49028.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 10, 2019