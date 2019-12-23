|
Charles A. Reed Sr., age 78, of Sturgis, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at The Laurels of Coldwater, following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Sturgis, a son of the late Lester and Lillian (Allabach) Eatinger. He was a lifelong resident of Sturgis.
He leaves behind his wife, soulmate and best friend of 50 years, Linda Sue (Harker) Reed, who he married July 12, 1969; three children, daughter Kelle Reed and husband William Furbeck of Florida, daughter Michelle (Reed) DeVries and husband Randy of Sturgis and son Charles Reed Jr. and wife Brenda of Sturgis; seven grandchildren, Jessicah and Darrin Ernsberger of Sturgis, Tyler Jones and fiancée Nicole Skeeters of North Carolina, Charlie Reed III and life partner Dino Benvenuti of Grand Rapids, Samantha Reed and special friend Michael Wilkerson of Sturgis, Erika Reed of Sturgis, Nathan and Taylor Reinheimer of Lagrange, Ind., and Jacob Reinheimer of Howe, Ind.; six great-grandchildren, Brian, Carter, Dylan and Lileigh Ernsberger, all of Sturgis, an Aubrie Jones and Peighton Skeeters of North Carolina; a brother, Ken Reed and life partner James Lauck; two sisters, Miriam and Dan Stevens and Shirley and the late Art Krontz; as well as many close friends and family and his beloved dog Abbie.
At age 10, Charlie started working for several local farmers of Sherman Township. After graduating from Sturgis High School in 1959, he started working for Harter Corporation as an East Coast truck driver and ending his career of 29 years as a Class A Master Upholsterer when the company closed. He then worked for 20 years and retired from Machine Rite/Atwood Industries in Lagrange, Ind.
Charlie was baptized and a member of Sturgis Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid hunter of small game, fowl and deer and often said his time in the woods was a place of peace. Even if he never caught a thing (which was a rare case) he would say that when you were sitting in the woods and the snow was falling down around you, it was as close to the presence of God as you could ever get. He also had a great love of fishing, whether it was on a nice summer day or in the blistering cold ice fishing on the lake.
Over the years, his love of the outdoors included his passion for riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles as a member of Heritage Trail H.O.G. Chapter #2155 and Baldwin AM vet member. Charlie also was a big supporter of NRA ,where he was a Millennium Honor Roll member as well as a Golden member of Sturgis Eagles Aerie #1314 and Sturgis Horseshoes Club.
"Whistling Charlie" he was lovingly nicknamed for his talent and reputation for whistling hymns and country music. He loved to spend time playing euchre and shuffleboard. His greatest passion in life was his family for whom he showed unending support, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids ,which included his proud support of his grandson a United States Marines veteran as well as the many in sports including Sturgis Trojans football and volleyball and the Sturgis Trojans marching band.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Charles A. Reed Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Sturgis Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. John Shoup will officiate.
A short memorial ride to his final resting place at Oak Lawn Cemetery will take place immediately following the funeral service. Anyone wanting to participate is welcome.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations would be appreciated to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Forms will be available at the funeral home.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 24, 2019