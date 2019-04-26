|
Charles Brown, 92, passed away peacefully during the morning of April 1, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
He was born April 24, 1926, in Burr Oak, to Irene and Charles Brown.
After graduating from high school in 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for two years during World War II. After leaving the Navy in 1946, he married his high school sweetheart, Alice Bogen.
Charles and Alice's marriage was a true love story and they continued that love story for their 72 years of marriage. Alice preceded Charles in death in 2017.
Charles attended Michigan State University, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1950. He went to work for Lear Inc., where he worked for 39 years until his retirement in 1990. The family followed his employment to Los Angeles, moving to Woodland Hills in 1958. He obtained a master's degree in electrical engineering in 1971 from the University of California-Los Angeles. During his career with Lear, he was the engineering design department manager.
Charles was an avid amateur photographer, receiving awards at both the Los Angeles and Antelope county fairs. He was a Boy Scouts leader and, along with Alice, enjoyed the outdoors, camping, backpacking, travel and they were both very active in their church and community. Family was the most important thing in Charles' life and he cherished the annual family vacations. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his granddaughters, Becky and Mandy.
Charles is survived by his two sons, Dave and Doug; their wives, Val and Janis; and two grandchildren, Becky and Mandy.
There will be a private service and scattering of ashes.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 27, 2019