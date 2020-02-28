|
Charles Eugene Baker, 66, of Bronson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, with Pastor Terry Siler officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home.
Chuck was born June 19, 1953, in LaGrange, Ind., to Donald Baker and Esther (Huber) Lunger. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1972. On Aug. 17, 1990, he married Karole Kyle in Bronson and she survives.
He worked as a machinist for 43-plus years, 27 years at Sutton tool, 14 years at XY tool and die, and 6 years at Darrell Cox Racing. Charles was a member of Bronson Bowling Association, and the Eagles and Moose, both in Sturgis. He enjoyed lighthouses, tall boats, trains and working with his hands, whether it was rebuilding engines or if it was vehicles, especially Ford vehicles. He was a fan of "Star Trek" and had also spent time coaching baseball and bowling, but his true passion was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chuck was colorful, outgoing and full of knowledge. His sense of humor was unmatched and his roaring laughter will always be missed.
In addition to his wife, Karole, Charles is survived by his children, Mike (Jen) Baker of Bronson, Jamie (Gideon) Baumeister of Sturgis and Justin (Bethany Gould) Greenfield of Coldwater; sisters Donna (Jim) Myers of Orland, Ind., Marilyn (Lewis) Lukazcek of Coldwater, Marge Baker Sprowl of Marquette and Judy (Darrel Klinger) Dixon of Bronson; a brother, Edward Baker of Sturgis; a brother-in-law, Joe (Heather) Kyle of Sturgis; grandchildren Taylor (Greg Miller) Mulkey, Breanna Baker, Alex Mulkey, Savannah Baumeister, Bailee Modert, Jason Greenfield, Tucker Fritz, Brayden Fritz, Chaz Greenfield, KairaLynne Baumeister and Ronin Baumeister; and great-grandchildren Jacelyn Henderson, Leighton Henderson and Elyison Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Leo Lunger; his step-mother, Edith Baker; a brother, Kenny Baker; and a brother-in-law, Steve Kyle.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bronson USBC Youth Bowling.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 29, 2020