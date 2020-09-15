Charles F. Warner, a former resident of Sturgis, passed into the presence of His Lord on Aug. 9, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif.

He was born March 21, 1932, at Sturgis Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1950. He served in the Korean War from 1953-55. In 1959, he graduated from Tri-State University in Angola, Ind., with a BS degree in engineering. He and his wife, Marilyn (Reed) moved to California in 1959. He was employed by Beckman Instruments for 32 years. During these years, he short-term mission trips in 15 countries.He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease eight years ago and used the illness to start a support group for others.

A celebration service will be held in October at First Evangelical Church in Fullerton, Calif.

