Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Magley Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Magley Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles H. Magley Jr. Obituary
Charles (Herb) Herbert Magley Jr., age 76, of Constantine, passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family and close friends.

He was born April 5, 1943, to Charles Sr. and Frances (Dawson) Magley in Decatur, Ind. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1962. He then served in the U.S. Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, he settled in Kalamazoo, where he met his wife, Carol (Graham). They married April 26, 1969, in Galesburg. They then relocated to Constantine to their farm. He retired from Owens-Illinois in Constantine after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Carrie (Brad) Houts and Cindy (Joshua) Goodrich, and his son, Charles (CJ) III; and his grandchildren, Dylin and Leo Houts. He is also survived by his sister, Twannette (Roger) Foor, and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents.

At Herb's request, no services will be held. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Down Syndrome Society.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -