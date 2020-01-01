|
Charles (Herb) Herbert Magley Jr., age 76, of Constantine, passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family and close friends.
He was born April 5, 1943, to Charles Sr. and Frances (Dawson) Magley in Decatur, Ind. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1962. He then served in the U.S. Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, he settled in Kalamazoo, where he met his wife, Carol (Graham). They married April 26, 1969, in Galesburg. They then relocated to Constantine to their farm. He retired from Owens-Illinois in Constantine after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Carrie (Brad) Houts and Cindy (Joshua) Goodrich, and his son, Charles (CJ) III; and his grandchildren, Dylin and Leo Houts. He is also survived by his sister, Twannette (Roger) Foor, and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
At Herb's request, no services will be held. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Down Syndrome Society.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 2, 2020