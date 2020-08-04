1/1
Charles R. Klechak
1948 - 2020
Charles Richard Klechak, age 72, of Sturgis, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 31, 1948 in Three Rivers, a son of the late Raymond and Mary (Collopy) Klechak.
Charlie resided in Sturgis for more than 40 years, coming from Kalamazoo.
On April 6, 1973, he married Catherine A. Peacock.
Charlie was a barber by trade for more than 50 years. Moving to Sturgis, he established The Lion's Den and he owned and operated Charlie's Barber Shop in Sturgis for many years until his retirement. He was a certified United States Veterans Service Officer.
He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and Meridian Sun-Eagles Lodge #49 F&AM, both in Sturgis.
Charlie was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of SP4. He enjoyed working on automobiles and reselling them, cooking and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; two sons, Michael Klechak of Sturgis and Jonathon (May) Klechak of San Diego; his mother, Mary Klechak of Three Rivers; a sister, Adrian "Dee" (Larry Shannon) of Mendon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, John Klechak.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, where full military honors will be conferred by Fort Custer Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Klechak's memory consider the charity of one's own choice.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.



Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
August 4, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
