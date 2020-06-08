Charles R. Owens, age 89, of Cedar Lake, Howe, Ind., passed away Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 15, 1930, in Jacksonville, Ill., a son of the late Floyd and Sophie (Linker) Owens.
Mr. Owens resided at Cedar Lake since 1955. His early life was lived in St. Louis.
On Sept. 3, 1955, he married the love of his life, Opal N. Miller, at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, by the Rev. Richard Dunkleburger.
Charles retired from Sutton Tool Company in Sturgis following 37 years of dedicated employment as the company's shipping and receiving manager. Prior to joining Sutton Tool Company, he was a salesman for Emery Heating and Cooling in Sturgis.
Charles was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, earning the rank of private.
Charles had a passion for the game of golf. He was a longtime member of Cedar Lake Golf Course in Howe, where he was the cluchampion numerous times. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and landscaping around his home.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 64 years, Opal; two sons, James (Kris) Owens of Bronson and Charles "Rusti" Owens II of Lansing; five grandchildren, Vincent Barletto, Nick Owens, Chantz Owens, Taylor Owens and Sydney Owens; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Arilla Emer; and two brothers, James "Sandy" Owens and Earl Ray Owens.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Charles R. Owens will be held at a later date, to be announced.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Owens' memory consider Parkview Noble Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to share memories and condolences for the family.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.