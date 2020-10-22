1/
Charles S. Skeels
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Shirley Skeels, July 9, 1933-October 19, 2020.
Graduate of White Pigeon, 1951; U.S. Navy; Michigan State Police; Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement; Deputy U.S. Marshal; Commander, American Legion Post 0138. Father of four, grandfather of six and loved by two women willing to marry him until death do they part.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty (Elizabeth Strawser); and his parents Shirley and Johanna Skeels.
Charles is survived by his second wife, Shirley Nottoli, and her loving family; his children, Tracy (Kelly), Timothy (Pamela), Judith (Richard Denhof) and Franklin (Sharon); and his six grandchildren Ashley, Lisa, Shelby, Samuel, Hunter and Harry.
May he rest in peace, knowing he was loved by and impacted many.
Military graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at White Pigeon Township Cemetery. The families ask that those who attend wear a mask.
Please consider donating to American Legion Post #138, White Pigeon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
White Pigeon Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved