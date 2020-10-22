Charles Shirley Skeels, July 9, 1933-October 19, 2020.

Graduate of White Pigeon, 1951; U.S. Navy; Michigan State Police; Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement; Deputy U.S. Marshal; Commander, American Legion Post 0138. Father of four, grandfather of six and loved by two women willing to marry him until death do they part.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty (Elizabeth Strawser); and his parents Shirley and Johanna Skeels.

Charles is survived by his second wife, Shirley Nottoli, and her loving family; his children, Tracy (Kelly), Timothy (Pamela), Judith (Richard Denhof) and Franklin (Sharon); and his six grandchildren Ashley, Lisa, Shelby, Samuel, Hunter and Harry.

May he rest in peace, knowing he was loved by and impacted many.

Military graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at White Pigeon Township Cemetery. The families ask that those who attend wear a mask.

Please consider donating to American Legion Post #138, White Pigeon.

